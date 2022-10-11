National Weather Service issues flood watch for northern panhandle

It’s going to be extra wet in Juneau for the next few days. Forecasters say moderate to heavy rainfall will inundate the region starting from Wednesday through the weekend. They expect up to 5 inches of rain and winds with gusts of up to 50 miles per hour.

Pete Boyd with the National Weather Service calls it a strong fall storm.

“Those type of rainfall amounts over a 24-hour period are not uncommon. But we’d like to keep everyone aware, especially when we start getting these higher rainfall amounts and how they’re going to be impacting the area,” he said.



All that rain means the National Weather Service issued a flood watch from Wednesday afternoon through Friday. Sitka, Yakutat, Gustavus, Hoonah, Juneau, Haines and Skagway all fall in the flood watch zone.

“If you live along or recreate on any waterways or rivers, take extra caution. Be aware of any immediate rising water levels,” he said.



Boyd said it’s not the strongest storm the weather service has ever seen, but he doesn’t recommend camping this weekend either.

“It’s going to be kind of miserable, just with the rainfall,” he said.

He added that hardier souls who are prepared for the weather might still go outside.



To get more up-to-date information on rainfall and flood risks, you can visit weather.gov/juneau.