Oct. 7, 2022: Orpheus Project presents “Continuum”

Orpheus Projects Continuum Concerts explore the juxtaposition of early music (pre-Bach, or 17th century and before) and new music, highlighting the differences and similarities across the spectrum of time. This weekend’s program will present music of the 9th, 12th, and 21st century composers, including the performance of “Romeo The Wolf” with music from Elena Levi and text from Joel Bennett. Today on Juneau Afternoon, director William Todd Hunt sits down with host Bostin Christopher to promote the two performances this Saturday, October 8, at 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m at the Holy Trinity Church (325 Gold Street).

Also on today’s show, the Evening at Egan Lecture Series continues with “Watching a warming Arctic from space,” and a preview of First Friday events at Kindred Post and the Juneau Artists Gallery.

Guests: