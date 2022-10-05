Newscast – Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

In this newscast:
- Preliminary election results are out for both Hoonah and Gustavus in our listening area,
- Voting in Juneau’s third by-mail election ended last night,
- Dozens of homeless residents are still camping at Anchorage’s Centennial Campground, even though the city officially closed the area on Saturday,
- The Kodiak Fishery Debate concluded last night with forums for U.S. House and Senate, and the four House candidates agreed on a lot, but their views differed on the Magnuson Stevens Act