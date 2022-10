The U.S. House Race and the debate over Alaska’s new system of ranked choice voting seems to be sucking up all the political oxygen, which means a measure asking Alaska voters to approve a constitutional convention is getting very little attention.

If this measure passes, it could open a Pandora’s box of issues. Rhonda McBride talks with two veteran political observers, Tim Bradner and James Brooks, about what’s at stake,

Air date: Thursday, September 29, 2022