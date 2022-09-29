Gastineau Avenue reopened in Juneau following landslide

Gastineau Avenue has reopened to traffic after crews removed debris from the landslide that destroyed one home and damaged at least two others Monday night.

About 15 truckloads of debris were removed from the area Wednesday, according to a city press release. Crews cleared the remaining debris along the road Thursday morning.

While many residents have returned to their homes along Gastineau, those whose homes were damaged or destroyed are staying with friends or relatives or taking advantage of city hotel vouchers.

More rain and significant rain are expected to return Thursday through Saturday. The city public works department says it will continue to monitor the site through the weekend.