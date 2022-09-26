KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Con Brio Chamber Series: A cornucopia of local composers.

Air date: Tuesday, September 20, 2022 — How pianist Matt Herskowitz jazzes up the classics. Con Brio showcases new music by local composers. Meet Bartlett Hospital’s new CEO. 

Guests: Sally Schlichting, Juneau flutist and founder of Con Brio. Jim Noel, composer.
Juneau may have more musicians per capita than many communities. And the same might be said for composers. This weekend, the Con Brio Chamber Series will showcase the new work of seven local composers during two performances of its Small Wonders Concert.

 

 

Air date: Tuesday, September 20, 2022

