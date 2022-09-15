Juneau League of Women Voters hosts candidates forum.

Even though the October 4th Municipal Election is just a few weeks away, for many voters, it’s not on their radar screens just yet. But on Wednesday night, the Juneau League of Women Voters is hosting a forum, so voters can get to know the candidates for assembly and school board, as well as learn about some of the issues.

In case you missed the forum, you can watch here: https://www.ktoo.org/2022/09/13/watch-2022-juneau-virtual-candidate-forum/

Air date: Thursday, September 15, 2022