Ben Love: Using music to tell stories.

Guests: Ben Love, musical artist.
Ben Love talks about how composing and performing music is an important outlet for him, that he uses to fight depression. He says his music is also a way to tell stories, which he does in his new EP, Enchephal Wealth.
Air date: Thursday, September 15, 2022
- Full show: LoveStroke releases new EP this week. Juneau Police Department monthly update. League of Women Voters holds candidate’s forum. Several organizations partner for fall community clean-up.
- Part 1: Juneau Police: Changing seasons means changing road conditions.
- Part 2: Juneau League of Women Voters hosts candidates forum.
- Part 3: Juneau fall community clean-up.