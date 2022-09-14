From indie rock to hip hop, Ben Love makes music just about everywhere he goes. On the prairies of North Dakota. Across Canada. On The beaches of Southeast Alaska. Even inside a glacier.

On this Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, Love will talk about his band, LoveStroke, which is releasing a new recording this week called Encephal Wealth.

Also on this program:

League of Women Voter’s candidate forum.

Advice from the Juneau Police Department on getting road-ready for the winter.

How several organizations are teaming-up for this Saturday’s community clean-up.

Sheli DeLaney hosts this Wednesday’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.

