Juneau Arts and Humanities Council: Recognizes artists, businesses and supporters of the arts.

Bing Carrillo, Patron of the Arts

Melissa Leeanne Bakes, Inspiration and Innovation in the Arts.

Michael Bucy, Arts in Education.

Charles Rohbacher, Lifetime Achievement in the Arts.

Wooshkindein Da.aat / Lily Hope Weaver Studio, Business Leadership in the Arts

Theater Alaska. Arts Organization

Annie Calkins, Volunteer for the Arts

In honor Kathy Kulkhorst Ruddy, a lover and supporter of the arts, the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council recognizes artists, local businesses and patrons of the arts each year. This year the following people will be recognized

Air date: Wednesday, September 7, 2022