KTOO

NPR News | Science & Tech

NASA eyes late September for its next attempt to launch the Artemis moon mission

by

A rocket on a launch pad, seen through foliage
NASA’s Artemis I rocket sits on launch pad 39-B after the launch was scrubbed at Kennedy Space Center on September 06, 2022 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

NASA says it hopes to attempt another launch of the unmanned Artemis I moon mission later this month.

During a press conference on Thursday, space agency officials said they were eyeing Sept. 23 or Sept. 27 as possible dates.

The announcement came shortly after NASA scrubbed a planned launch over the weekend because of a recurring liquid hydrogen fuel leak.

The agency still needs to get a waiver for its battery retesting requirement from the U.S. Space Force, which controls the range where Artemis will take off from.

“Certainly if they decide that is not the right thing to do, we obviously will support that and stand down and look for our next launch attempt,” said Jim Free, associate administrator of NASA’s Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate.

Meanwhile, NASA engineers continue to repair the connection on the rocket where the liquid hydrogen leak was detected. Officials said they would conduct a tanking test to ensure the repairs were successful before any future launch.

“The team is making great progress. Morale is good. We’re still excited for this opportunity that we’ve got,” said Mike Bolger, manager of NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems Program.

Saturday’s cancelled launch was the second within a week. The first attempt to launch the rocket on Aug. 29 was also scuttled, due to what turned out to be a faulty sensor.

Artemis I is planned as an uncrewed flight test around the moon.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News

KTOO is the NPR member station in Juneau. NPR offers its members radio and digital stories.

Read next

A portrait of Queen Elizabeth wearing an extensively feathered hat

Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96, surrounded by the royal family at Balmoral estate

Queen Elizabeth, who reigned for 70 years, died Thursday at her Balmoral estate castle in the Scottish Highlands with family members by her side — including her son Charles, heir to the throne.

a sign on the fence outside a water treatment plant

The crisis in Jackson shows how climate change is threatening water supplies

Historic flooding and record droughts are stressing water systems across the country, and experts warn that with climate change intensifying the crisis in Jackson, Miss., may be just the beginning.

Omicron boosters: Do I need one, and if so, when?

"If you are eligible, there is no bad time to get your COVID-19 booster,'' CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told NPR.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications