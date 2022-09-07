Juneau Arts and Humanities Council: Recognizes artists, businesses and supporters of the arts.

Guests: Reggie Schapp, Operations Manager. Kathleen Harper, Centennial Hall Manager.
In honor Kathy Kulkhorst Ruddy, a lover and supporter of the arts, the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council recognizes artists, local businesses and patrons of the arts each year. This year the following people will be recognized
- Bing Carrillo, Patron of the Arts
- Melissa Leeanne Bakes, Inspiration and Innovation in the Arts.
- Michael Bucy, Arts in Education.
- Charles Rohbacher, Lifetime Achievement in the Arts.
- Wooshkindein Da.aat / Lily Hope Weaver Studio, Business Leadership in the Arts
- Theater Alaska. Arts Organization
- Annie Calkins, Volunteer for the Arts