Voters matter most. Tell us what you want to know.

Here are some of the things Alaska voters want to hear from this year’s candidates:

“I want to hear solutions to problems, not just complaining and bad mouthing current politicians.”

“Facts as to how their budget-related promises are paid for.”

“Their thoughts about who has the right to make a decision about a woman’s body.”

Voters care about climate change mitigation, funding education, improving pay for state workers and fixing the state’s pothole-filled roads. Some people want to know how politicians will increase oil extraction in the state. Others want them to start finding other sources of revenue instead. Voters have questions about elections integrity, ranked choice voting and how to get politicians to actually follow through on their promises.

Alaskans have a lot of questions. Our media partners Alaska Public Media, the Anchorage Daily News and the Alaska Beacon have collected hundreds of responses to an online survey asking for what voters want to know.

We’re using all of this information to guide our elections coverage this year because when it comes to elections, voters matter most. Candidates and media coverage should be focused on voters’ needs and interests, not just what campaigns decide to emphasize or how much money they’ve raised. We want our elections coverage to be voter-centered and voter-driven. What do you want candidates to talk about? What do you value in your elected officials? What would help you when you go to the polls? We’ve already heard that you want better ways to compare candidates. In response, Alaska Public Media is collaborating with the Beacon, ADN and KTOO to create an interactive tool to help you do that. If you speak, we listen.

The next step of our outreach process is hosting Voter Listening Sessions both online and in person. The events are opportunities for you to chat with journalists and other community members about what matters to you and what questions you have about the elections. The sessions are about building new connections, learning from others and helping shape how the media covers elections.

We welcome everyone to join us on August 23, 24, 29 or 30. It doesn’t matter what your political opinions are. The needs of every voter are important. For in-person sessions we’ll offer dinner and activities for children. Though in-person events are Anchorage-based at the moment, we are trying to expand to other parts of the state.

Talking about politics with strangers can be intimidating. But ultimately, Alaskans in general just want to make the community stronger. We do that by listening to each other.