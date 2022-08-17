Juneau Police: The role of school resource officers. UAS Campus Kick-Off on Friday. Cancer Connection, working to beat the odds.

On this Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, a look at the role school resource officers play in today’s schools. How the Juneau Police Department uses them to make schools a safer place.

Also in the program:

How UAS’ annual Campus Kick-Off gives new students a chance to connect with the community.

Cancer survivors take time out to celebrate beating the odds.

Creative ways to keep an upper hand on weeds and pests on Garden Talk. For starters, Ed Buyarski says, just eat them.

Sheli DeLaney hosts Wednesday’s show. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.

For more information about Juneau Afternoon or to schedule time on the show, email juneauafternoon@ktoo.org. Please schedule early. The show is often booked one to two weeks in advance.