Golden North Salmon Derby: Fishing, fun and fortune.

Air date: Wednesday, August 10, 2022 — Team Rubicon rebuilds two homes destroyed in 2020 Haines Landslide. The work of Gwich’in artist Colleen Thomas. Golden North Salmon Derby starts August 12.

Guests: Ryan Beasley, Territorial Sportsmen president. Shawn Hooten, Territorial Sportsmen vice president.
The Territorial Sportsmen Scholarship Foundation has awarded more than 300 scholarships. Pictured here, from left to right, 2022’s winners: Elin Antaya, Gabrielle Shaawatgoox George-Frank, and Colton Johns (Photo courtesy of Territorial Sportsmen).

 

The Golden North Salmon Derby is one of the longest running events in Juneau history and one of the Territorial Sportsmen’s main fundraisers. After 76 years, it continues to offer big prizes and big scholarships.

Since the scholarship program began in 1953, the Territorial Sportsmen has awarded more than $1.7 million to students to help them pursue higher education.

 

