Colleen Firman Thomas’ exhibit, More than Survival, bridges two worlds.

Growing up in Fort Yukon, a village in the heart of Interior Alaska, Colleen Firman Thomas didn’t have access to art supplies. But she didn’t let that limit her creativity. She went on to incorporate materials collected in the wild into her landscapes and textile pieces, now on exhibit at the Juneau Arts and Culture Center through the month of August.

Thomas utilizes traditional Gwich’in sewing materials — porcupine quills, moose fur and sinew — which she uses to explore the intersection of Native and Western culture. But unlike paints and store-bought supplies, these materials come from living off the land.

Air date: Wednesday, August 10, 2022