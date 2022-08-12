KTOO

NWF gathering observations on SE Alaska climate change.

Part of Federal broadband funding: Game changer for SE Alaska. National Wildlife Federation ask SE hunters and fishers about climate change impacts. Juneau weekend weather outlook.  

Roosevelt elk, the type of elk found on Afognak Island. (Creative Commons photo by Dan Dzurisin/Flickr
Guests: Aaron Kindle, director of sporting advocacy for the National Wildlife Federation.
Aaron Kindle is director of sporting advocacy for the National Wildlife Federation. As he tours the country, he hopes to get ideas on what hunters and fishers can do collectively to address the impacts of climate change (Photo courtesy of NWF).

As the National Wildlife Federation’s director of sporting advocacy, Aaron Kindle has been traveling the country talking with hunters and fishers, to get their observations about the impacts of climate change. Kindle visited Sitka and Juneau this week. He says there are some common themes in many of these first hand accounts, including the realization that warming temperatures have already had an impact on wildlife habitat.

Also in this show:

