As the National Wildlife Federation’s director of sporting advocacy, Aaron Kindle has been traveling the country talking with hunters and fishers, to get their observations about the impacts of climate change. Kindle visited Sitka and Juneau this week. He says there are some common themes in many of these first hand accounts, including the realization that warming temperatures have already had an impact on wildlife habitat.
NWF gathering observations on SE Alaska climate change.
Guests: Aaron Kindle, director of sporting advocacy for the National Wildlife Federation.