Friday, August 12th: SAIL whale watching cruise.

Southeast Alaska Independent Living, or SAIL, provides a variety of services to help seniors and others overcome challenges from physical disabilities. Its ORCA program, an acronym for Outdoor Recreation and Community Access, provides adaptive equipment and training, so those in wheelchairs or coping with other disabilities can experience the joys of downhill skiing and other outdoor adventures.

Daniel Parks says the ability to enjoy recreation is an important part of living an independent life, and this Friday’s sunset cruise will help make this possible for those with disabilities.

Air date: Tuesday, August 9, 2022