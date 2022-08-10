KTOO

Eddie from Ohio’s eclectic sound and style.

Air date: Tuesday, August 9, 2022 — “Eddie from Ohio” performs in Juneau Thursday. Southeast Alaska Independent Living fundraiser.

Guests: Robbie Schaefer, vocalist and lead guitarist.
Robbie Schaefer has written a lot of the songs that Eddie from Ohio performs. The group has produced nine CD’s and sold more than 150,000 copies (Photo courtesy of Eddie from Ohio).

Eddie from Ohio will perform a concert in Juneau on Thursday, August 11th at 4:00 p.m. at Tracy’s Crab Shack #2, next to the Coast Guard. The band is on what they’ve billed as a farewell tour. After more than 30 years of  working as a full time, touring group, the band has decided it’s time to take a break. Eddie from Ohio started out playing cover tunes but now include a mix of originals that blend folk, rock, acoustic instruments and four-part harmonies.

