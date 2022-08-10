Eddie from Ohio’s eclectic sound and style.

Eddie from Ohio will perform a concert in Juneau on Thursday, August 11th at 4:00 p.m. at Tracy’s Crab Shack #2, next to the Coast Guard. The band is on what they’ve billed as a farewell tour. After more than 30 years of working as a full time, touring group, the band has decided it’s time to take a break. Eddie from Ohio started out playing cover tunes but now include a mix of originals that blend folk, rock, acoustic instruments and four-part harmonies.

Air date: Tuesday, August 9, 2022