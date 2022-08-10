First things first. The band, Eddie from Ohio is not from Ohio, but from Virginia. And yes, there’s an Eddie in the band, but he’s not from Ohio. But that hasn’t stopped the four members of the band from playing together since 1991. The connections between this group go back to their college and high school days — and after years of playing bars, concerts and other gigs in Virginia, they’ve got quite a fan base that they occasionally invite to join them on tours.

Right now, Eddie from Ohio and a group of fans are on a cruise through Southeast Alaska. On Thursday afternoon, the band will disembark from the ship and play in Juneau.

Rhonda McBride talked with Robbie Schaefer on Tuesday, while he was on board a ship headed to Sitka. Schaefer is a lead vocalist and guitarist for the group. He not only explains how the band named itself “Eddie from Ohio,” but also tells the story of how they grew together as musicians, performers and songwriters to create a style of music that defies a label.

Also on this program: Sailing with SAIL, Southeast Alaska Independent Living, to raise money for programs that support seniors and others challenged with physical disabilities.

