Alaska Federation of Natives convention will be held in person for the first time since 2019

The Alaska Federation of Natives convention will be in person for the first time in three years this fall.

The annual three-day gathering of the state’s largest Alaska Native organization was held virtually in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The last in-person convention was in 2019 in Fairbanks.

Holding the convention in person will mean the return of art vendors and nightly Quyana performances from Alaska Native dancers.

AFN represents members from 11 of the 12 regional Alaska Native Corporations and more than 191 federally recognized tribes. Conventions typically include panels on topics related to Alaska Native people, appearances from state and federal officials and debates between political candidates.

This year’s convention will be held from Oct. 20-22 at the Dena’ina Center in Anchorage. The theme will be “Celebrating our Unity.”