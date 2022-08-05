KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Made Of Rain, new poems from Linda Buckley

Air date: Friday, August 5, 2022 — Juneau's High Cadence Tri Team among Ironman Alaska competitors. Linda Buckley's new poetry book, Made of Rain. Ke Tian  featured at Juneau Artists Gallery. UAS Enrollment Day.

Guests: Linda Buckley, writer
Author and musician Linda Buckley shares about her newly released work of reflections on the natural world.

Air date: Friday, August 5, 2022

