Polls are open for early and in-person absentee voting for Alaska’s primary and special general elections

Early and absentee in-person voting is open for Alaska’s August 16 elections. (Photo by Katie Basile/KYUK)

Early and absentee in-person voting is open for Alaska’s Aug. 16 elections. Voting for both the regular primary election and the special general election will be on the same ballot.

In the pick-one primary election, voters will choose their top pick for U.S. senator, U.S. representative, governor, state senator and state representative. The top four vote-getters in each race will go on to the November general election ballot.

The back of the ballot will have ranked-choice voting for the special election to decide who will fill the rest of the term left by the late Rep. Don Young. Voters will rank three candidates — Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich and Democrat Mary Peltola — who were determined by a pick-one primary in June.

Early and absentee in-person voting is available in Juneau at the Mendenhall Mall in the valley or on the 8th floor of the State Office Building downtown. Both locations are open 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on weekdays. Additionally, the valley location will be open 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on Saturdays and 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Sundays.

If voting in-person, bring a government-issued ID, which can be a voter ID card or a valid ID with a photo on it like a driver’s license, passport, military ID or hunting or fishing license.

Voters can also request an absentee ballot online or by mail or fax. The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Aug. 6.

This story has been corrected to reflect the timing of the special primary election.

