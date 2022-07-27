Regenerative tourism is the focus of Path to Prosperity’s business competition

Guests: Izzy Haywood, Path to Prosperity (P2P) Competition Administrator; Aaron Angerman, P2P Finalist, Scoot AK (Wrangell); Andrew Jylkka, P2P Finalist and Owner of Southeast Dough Company (Sitka)
Finalists for Spruce Root Community Development’s Path to Prosperity competition are selected based on how their business can support their community. This year’s theme is “regenerative tourism,” which means putting more control of the visitor industry into the hands of Alaskans, especially in rural regions, so they can put money back into the local economy. Two of the competition’s twelve finalists describe how the money would be use to start or grow their homegrown businesses.
