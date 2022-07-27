How Alaskans can sponsor Ukranian refugees.

Guests: Bridget Smith, Juneau Ukraine Family Settlement. Zori Opanasevych, executive director, New Chance Ukraine Relief.
There are groups like New Chance Ukraine Relief, working to help Ukrainians resettle in Alaska. Some like Ukraine Juneau Family Relief are sponsoring refugees, while others are finding different ways to contribute.
