Asian marsh bird makes rare appearance in Juneau.

Guests: Brenda Wright, program manager, Juneau Audubon Society.

The ruff is a marsh bird rarely seen in North America. The last time it was spotted in Juneau was eight years ago in 2016. It was also seen in 2007 and 2008. So far, only one has been seen this year, but Brenda Wright from the Juneau Audubon Society, credits the local knowledge of birders for being able to identify it. One way to spot the ruff is to look for Lesser Yellowlegs. It was seen hanging out with them.

Air date: Friday, July 22, 2022