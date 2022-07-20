KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Climate Fair for a Cool Planet: Saturday, July 23rd at the Whale.

Air date: Wednesday, July 20, 2022 — Book release: Michaela Goade’s Berry Song. Climate Fair 2022. Juneau Police: Recent traffic fatalities. Juneau Animal Rescue fundraiser. Garden Talk with Ed Buyarski.

350Juneau and Theater Alaska present A Climate Fair for a Cool Planet at the Mayor Bill Overstreet Park on Saturday, August 14, 2021 (Photo by Michael Penn).
Guests: Flordelino Langundino, Artistic Director for Theater Alaska. Hali Duran, Choreographer. Mike Tobin, 350Juneau board member.
 

350Juneau and Theater Alaska present A Climate Fair for a Cool Planet at the Mayor Bill Overstreet Park on Saturday, August 14, 2021 (Photo by Michael Penn),

 

Theater Alaska and 350Juneau team up for an afternoon of live theater, dance and music to encourage the community to do its part in fighting climate change.   The event is called Climate Fair for a Cool Planet. It will be held at Bill Overstreet Park, also known as “The Whale,” on Saturday, July 23rd from 3:00-5:00 p.m.

 

 

 

Air date: Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications