Newscast – Friday, July 15, 2022

In this newscast:
- The Juneau school board decides to hire a third party to investigate why some students were served floor sealant instead of milk
- Eaglecrest Ski Area’s aerial gondola system is on its way to Juneau from Austria
- Capital Transit temporarily suspends more routes due to a driver shortage
- The state Board of Education names an acting education commissioner
- Authorities locate a small plane wreck that killed its pilot near Valdez
- AT&T workers in Alaska vote to authorize a strike
- A Petersburg teen gets surprised with a trip to meet an NBA champ instead of another cancer treatment
- NOAA begins surveying and sharing real-time data from an annual bottom trawl survey in the Bering Sea