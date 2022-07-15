KTOO

Newscast – Friday, July 15, 2022

by

In this newscast:

  • The Juneau school board decides to hire a third party to investigate why some students were served floor sealant instead of milk
  • Eaglecrest Ski Area’s aerial gondola system is on its way to Juneau from Austria
  • Capital Transit temporarily suspends more routes due to a driver shortage
  • The state Board of Education names an acting education commissioner
  • Authorities locate a small plane wreck that killed its pilot near Valdez
  • AT&T workers in Alaska vote to authorize a strike
  • A Petersburg teen gets surprised with a trip to meet an NBA champ instead of another cancer treatment
  • NOAA begins surveying and sharing real-time data from an annual bottom trawl survey in the Bering Sea

