KTOO

Interior | Transportation | Weather

Flash flooding closes stretch of Richardson Highway

by

A brown, raging creek seen from a bridge
High water levels at Ruby Creek, where flash flooding occurred. (Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities staff)

Flash flooding has closed a stretch of the Richardson Highway in the eastern Alaska Range.

The State Department of Transportation’s 511 site lists the highway as closed between Mile 218 and 234, in the Black Rapids area, south of Delta Junction. The department says the road is likely to remain closed through the weekend, depending on weather.

There are multiple damaged areas in need of repairs due to high waters that washed out bridges. Rain is in the forecast for the next few days, and mudslides are also a concern in some areas, according to the transportation department.

A video posted online by the department shows water gushing under bridges and a collapsed roadway.

A National Weather Service statement says snow melt caused by high freezing levels in the Alaska Range combined with heavy rains are resulting in high water. It says glacier-fed rivers like the Nabesna, Chisana and Tanana are running full and warns of possible flooding in low lying areas along the Tanana, including the Rosie Creek subdivision in Fairbanks.

KUAC - Fairbanks

KUAC is our partner station in Fairbanks. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Read next

Bright yellow twin-prop airplanes that say fire in red letters on the side are parked on the ground with some trucks close by for scale.

Super Scooper firefighting planes stop over in Juneau

The planes are headed to the Fairbanks area to fight fires. They were supposed to leave on Sunday but were weathered in for an extra day.

Smoldering and burnt spruce trees next to a cabin

Rain in Interior Alaska has not been nearly enough to stop wildfires, officials say

Over 2.6 million acres have burned so far this season, and there are more than 250 active fires across the state.

A dirt road through spruce forest with very active flames and smoke in the near distance

Officials still assessing damage after Interior Alaska fire runs through subdivision

The fire made a run in the Kobe Road area on Wednesday, prompting officials to urge any residents remaining to “leave now.”

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications