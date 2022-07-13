Anchorage Assembly approves process for removal of a mayor

The Anchorage Assembly approved a measure Tuesday night that adds to city code a process removing a mayor for breaching the public trust.

There are a dozen offenses that would constitute a breach of public trust, including perjury, asking a municipal employee to break the law, and falsifying records.

The 9-3 vote approving the measure followed weeks of debate spanning multiple meetings. Mayor Dave Bronson, a conservative, has consistently and adamantly spoken out against the ordinance, arguing that it’s a partisan attack on him from the mostly left-leaning Assembly.

“There already exists a method for removal of a mayor,” Bronson said. “It’s called a recall. Why is this method not good enough? No mayor, present or future, should be subject to a coup by an Assembly that doesn’t agree with his politics.”

The new ordinance does not get rid of the ability for citizens to organize a recall, it just adds another way to remove a mayor. Now the Assembly or municipal board of ethics can start the process by approving an accusation document. The municipal attorney or a neutral third-party attorney would then conduct a legal review and, if the accusations are found to be valid, the mayor would have an attorney defend them against the charges.

Assembly vice-chair Chris Constant, who authored the ordinance, said the measure would only apply to offenses committed after its passing, and would not be retroactive. A similar process was already in place for the removal of Anchorage Assembly and Anchorage School Board members.