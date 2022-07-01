Juneau group says it has enough signatures to get real estate disclosure repeal on ballot

The group that wants to do away with Juneau’s mandate to share real estate sale prices says it has turned in enough signatures to get the question in front of local voters in the fall.

The group needed 2,130 signatures from qualified voters. By the initial deadline, the group turned in 2,501, but city election officials disqualified several hundred because of incomplete forms or other reasons. The group came up 107 signatures short but were given 10 extra days to collect more.

Ann Sparks, a local real estate agent working on the repeal effort, said the group turned in more than 500 additional signatures on Monday.

“We feel really confident that we will definitely have enough signatures,” she said. “Now it’s just a wait and see what the city decides — if they’re going to let it go to ballot, or if they want to go ahead and repeal it.”

City election officials have until next Thursday to review the additional signatures and to certify or reject the petition.

If it’s certified, the Juneau Assembly then has 30 days to either preempt the ballot question and repeal the ordinances itself or forward the repeal question to the October local election ballot.