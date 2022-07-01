KTOO

Housing | Juneau | Juneau elections | Local Government

Juneau group says it has enough signatures to get real estate disclosure repeal on ballot

by

Sold sign at home along North Douglas Highway 2022 06 30
A sign marks a home that sold recently along North Douglas Highway in Juneau on June 30, 2022. City ordinances mandate the buyer disclose the sale price to city assessor’s office, though a group supported by the real estate industry wants to repeal those ordinances. (Photo by Jeremy Hsieh/KTOO)

The group that wants to do away with Juneau’s mandate to share real estate sale prices says it has turned in enough signatures to get the question in front of local voters in the fall.

The group needed 2,130 signatures from qualified voters. By the initial deadline, the group turned in 2,501, but city election officials disqualified several hundred because of incomplete forms or other reasons. The group came up 107 signatures short but were given 10 extra days to collect more.

Ann Sparks, a local real estate agent working on the repeal effort, said the group turned in more than 500 additional signatures on Monday.

“We feel really confident that we will definitely have enough signatures,” she said. “Now it’s just a wait and see what the city decides — if they’re going to let it go to ballot, or if they want to go ahead and repeal it.”

City election officials have until next Thursday to review the additional signatures and to certify or reject the petition.

If it’s certified, the Juneau Assembly then has 30 days to either preempt the ballot question and repeal the ordinances itself or forward the repeal question to the October local election ballot.

Jeremy Hsieh

Local News Reporter, KTOO

I dig into questions about the forces and institutions that shape Juneau, big and small, delightful and outrageous. What stirs you up about how Juneau is built and how the city works?

Read next

Traci Heaton and Victor Banaszak

Group seeking repeal of Juneau's mandatory real estate sale price disclosures turns in signatures

City staff said the information would improve the accuracy of property assessments. The referendum supporters say it’s an invasion of privacy that could lead to higher taxes.

for sale sign Juneau 06 2022

Group seeking to repeal Juneau real estate disclosure ordinances may be short of signatures

The group will get 10 extra days to collect more signatures as city election officials continue work through the signature validation process.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications