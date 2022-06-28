KTOO

Weather | Western

The East Fork Fire is no longer threatening lower Yukon River communities

by

An aerial view of smoldering tundra

Federal fire officials determined that the East Fork Fire is no longer a threat to lower Yukon River villages as of June 25, 2022. (BLM photo)

Federal fire officials say that the East Fork Fire is no longer threatening lower Yukon River communities.

The 166,587-acre fire has burned for nearly a month near the communities of St. Mary’s, Pitkas Point, Pilot Station and Mountain Village. The fire stopped growing south toward the communities over a week ago. In recent days, it’s also stopped growing north and even begun retreating downhill.

In an online update, fire officials say that several Native allotments along the Andreafsky River remain at potential risk from the fire, but the nearest cabin sits 5 miles away. Firefighters have buffered these allotments to reduce the risk of fire, and crews can provide additional protection if needed.

Cooler, moist weather forecast in the coming days is expected to reduce the fire risk even more.

Fire crews determined that another fire that had been burning nearby, the Apoon Pass Fire, is no longer active.

Firefighters remain in the area and are demobilizing equipment like pumps and hoses around St. Mary’s.

Smoke from the fire will continue to persist. Residents can monitor air quality from a sensor at the St. Mary’s Elementary School.

KYUK - Bethel

KYUK is our partner station in Bethel. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Member support ensures trusted, fact-based news is always available for you and your neighbors. Support your reliable news source today. Donate to KTOO.

Read next

An aerial photo of smoking tundra

Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta wildfires, part of a new pattern, push Alaska to early season milestone

Alaska wildfires have already burned 1 million acres, crossing that threshold earlier in the summer than in any summer in recent decades.

""

Alaska never saw large tundra fires like the East Fork Fire until climate change provided more fuel

The East Fork Fire in Western Alaska is the state's largest at the moment, and it's burning in a region where, just a couple decades ago, large fires would not have been expected at all.

St. Mary’s school superintendent is helping the community stay safe as the surrounding tundra burns

As Alaska’s largest tundra fire in 15 years has burned behind her home village, Dee Dee Ivanoff has become one of the key organizers of the response.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications