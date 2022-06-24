Juneau residents react to SCOTUS decision to eliminate abortion rights

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, eliminating the right to abortion after 50 years. Nearly half the states are expected to ban the procedure.

Abortions are still legal in Alaska, though many women live hundreds of miles from access to abortions.

Juneau residents Emily Chapel and Brian Sparks took to the corner of Egan Drive and Main Street with signs protesting the decision around 9 a.m.

Chapel said she was there because restricting access to safe and legal abortions will cause harm and suffering.

“I just can’t believe that my daughter has fewer rights today than I did and her age,” she said. “I’m really upset. Guns have more rights than I do at this point, as a woman in the United States.”

She carried a sign that read: “No forced births, f— SCOTUS, I trust women.”

Sparks said he was there to support women and their right to choose.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski said she strongly supported Roe v. Wade and codified abortion rights, although in May, she voted against a bill that would have protected abortion rights if Roe v. Wade was overturned. She and Sen. Susan Collins of Maine introduced a narrower bill in February that drew little support.

This is a developing story and may be updated.