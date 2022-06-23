KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast — Thursday, June 23, 2022

by

In this newscast:

  • Nation Weather Service forecaster Rick Fritsch says next week’s high temperatures could challenge a century-old record in Juneau;
  • A University of Alaska Fairbanks professor has been named to a NASA science team for a mission to Venus;
  • Margined white butterflies are out sipping mud at the Mendenhall Glacier in Juneau;
  • The Anchorage Assembly will spend $50,000 to remove trees killed by spruce beetles;
  • Sitka’s water won the 2nd place title in a national taste test competition.

Claire Stremple

Alaska News Reporter, KTOO

I believe every Alaskan has a right to timely information about their health and health systems, and their natural environment and its management. My goal is to report thoughtful stories that inform, inspire and quench the curiosity of listeners across the state.

