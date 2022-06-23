Newscast — Thursday, June 23, 2022

In this newscast:
- Nation Weather Service forecaster Rick Fritsch says next week’s high temperatures could challenge a century-old record in Juneau;
- A University of Alaska Fairbanks professor has been named to a NASA science team for a mission to Venus;
- Margined white butterflies are out sipping mud at the Mendenhall Glacier in Juneau;
- The Anchorage Assembly will spend $50,000 to remove trees killed by spruce beetles;
- Sitka’s water won the 2nd place title in a national taste test competition.