Juneau’s weekend highs could challenge century-old heat records

A couple, seen from behind, sitting on lawn chairs at the beach on a sunny day
Families hanging out in the sunshine at Auke Rec in Juneau on June 1, 2022. (Photo by Paige Sparks/KTOO)

It’s going to get unusually hot in Juneau this weekend and next week.

National Weather Service meteorologist Rick Fritsch says the rain has dried out, and Southeast Alaska is looking at increasing daytime temperatures from Thursday through at least early next week.

He says the record high was in 1913 when parts of Juneau got up to 87 degrees. This weekend could get close — or even top that.

“We’re talking about forecast temperatures that are going to be challenging long-term records in some cases more than 100 years old,” Fritsch said.

Fritsch said temperatures could get up to the mid-70s on Friday and push into the 80s early next week.

Because most Juneauites don’t have air conditioning, he recommends drawing the shades to keep indoor spaces cool. NWS also recommends that people wear sunscreen and stay hydrated while recreating outdoors.

“Also, it’s important to remember that members of our population — or other valuable family members like pets — could suffer tremendously if left in vehicles with the windows raised, parked in a sunny location,” Fritsch said.

He said air quality should stay high, so residents can look forward to blue skies.

There’s no red flag fire warning, but he said it’s always a good idea to be cautious when it’s hot and dry.

