Urban Juneau Bears: Why yearlings are prone to causing problems.

Air date: Wednesday, June 22, 2022 — When yearling bears become problem bears. Christy NaMee Ericksen poetry workshop. Ed Buyarkski’s Garden Talk.

Guests: Abby McAllister, Wildlife education and outreach specialist, Alaska Dept. of Fish and Game.
Female black bears only keep their cubs for about a year. Chances are, if you encounter a “problem bear” at this time of the year, it’s a young bear, just learning how to live on its own. Their behavior, especially in urban settings, can be unpredictable.

