KTOO

Alaska Native Government & Policy | State Government

Gov. Dunleavy says he hasn’t decided if he’ll sign the tribal recognition bill

by

Gov. Dunleavy stands behind a lectern
Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks to reporters on April 28, 2022. (Screenshot of Gov. Dunleavy’s Facebook page.)

Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he plans to decide soon whether to sign a bill that would provide state recognition for Alaska’s 229 federally recognized tribes.

“We’re in the process of making a decision, and we’ll have that answer next week,” Dunleavy said in an interview on Friday.

The bill passed the state House and Senate last month.

The legislation is a priority for Alaska Native leaders in the state. It would require the state government to recognize Alaska’s tribes as sovereign nations and engage with them on a government-to-government basis.

But Dunleavy was noncommittal when asked whether he thought the state should recognize Alaska’s tribes.

“Well, we know the feds recognize the sovereignty of the tribes. And the state has relationships with our tribes. You know, the only reservation concept is Metlakatla in the state of Alaska, and so — again, the state, we deal with tribes all the time, and the tribal government all the time, we have compacts with the tribal government,” Dunleavy said.

Advocates for the tribal recognition bill say the measure would allow for continuity between governors’ administrations and allow tribes to make longer-term plans with state officials.

Tribal leaders, including Gloria Burns of Ketchikan and Marina Anderson of Kasaan, are pursuing a similar ballot initiative that may go before voters this fall.

Dunleavy’s comments came in an interview with KRBD’s Raegan Miller on Friday during a stop in Ketchikan.

Member support ensures trusted, fact-based news is always available for you and your neighbors. Support your reliable news source today. Donate to KTOO.

Read next

About 1 in 8 rural Alaska ballots have been rejected in special primary, raising red flags with lawmakers

A group of state lawmakers is raising red flags about the number of ballots rejected in the special U.S. House primary.

Alaska's open primaries put to the test with special election for US House

The next phase of the test comes on Aug. 16, when voters will rank the candidates in what’s been likened to an instant runoff election.

A man using a cell phone

Alaska Department of Corrections wants prisoners to have tablets to aid reentry

Alaska Legislature failed to pass bill at session’s close.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications