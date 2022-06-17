KTOO

Alaska Elections | Federal Government | Politics

Peltola strengthens hold on 4th place in latest US House ballot count

by

Mary Peltola smiles from the bench of a picnic table set up as a campaign booth
Democratic U.S. House candidate Mary Peltola at a campaign event in Anchorage. (Photo by Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media)

Democrat Mary Peltola rose slightly in Friday’s updated ballot count in Alaska’s special U.S. House primary. She’s now at 9.4%, anchored a bit deeper into fourth place, which would get her a spot on the special general ballot in August.

The results changed only slightly with 13,000 more mailed ballots counted Friday. Most of them arrived on or after the Saturday’s postmark deadline.

Republican Sarah Palin retains a major lead but has dipped just below 28%. Republican Nick Begich III remains at 19% and nonpartisan Al Gross is still at nearly 13%.

The Associated Press now estimates that nearly 90% of the vote is counted.

Alaska Public Media

Alaska Public Media is our partner station in Anchorage. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Member support ensures trusted, fact-based news is always available for you and your neighbors. Support your reliable news source today. Donate to KTOO.

Read next

""

Special election results prompt losing candidates to consider dropping out of regular US House election, too

Finishers outside the top four in the special primary are pondering dropping out of the regular election.

About 1 in 8 rural Alaska ballots have been rejected in special primary, raising red flags with lawmakers

A group of state lawmakers is raising red flags about the number of ballots rejected in the special U.S. House primary.

Gloved hands holding a box full of mail-in ballots

One election down, three to go: Here’s what’s next in Alaska’s US House race

With questions swirling about how the special election will play out, the Daily News spoke with candidates, elections officials and political insiders to help make sense of what comes next.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications