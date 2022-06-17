Peltola strengthens hold on 4th place in latest US House ballot count

Democrat Mary Peltola rose slightly in Friday’s updated ballot count in Alaska’s special U.S. House primary. She’s now at 9.4%, anchored a bit deeper into fourth place, which would get her a spot on the special general ballot in August.

The results changed only slightly with 13,000 more mailed ballots counted Friday. Most of them arrived on or after the Saturday’s postmark deadline.

Republican Sarah Palin retains a major lead but has dipped just below 28%. Republican Nick Begich III remains at 19% and nonpartisan Al Gross is still at nearly 13%.

The Associated Press now estimates that nearly 90% of the vote is counted.