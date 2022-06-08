KTOO

Newscast — Wednesday, June 8, 2022

  • State health officials report 144 new cases of COVID-19 in Juneau over the last week;
  • Experienced travelers say staff shortages and COVID-19 outbreaks are spoiling their Alaska cruises;
  • The governor and some legislators celebrated the passage of the Alaska Reads Act while others are skeptical about the bill’s requirements for school districts;
  • U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people from Douglas Island in Juneau after their plane crashed 100 feet from shore;
  • Carlton Waterhouse, President Biden’s pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency office that manages Superfund sites, says he’ll make progress on cleaning up contaminated lands conveyed to Alaska Native Corporations.

