Newscast — Wednesday, June 8, 2022

In this newscast:
- State health officials report 144 new cases of COVID-19 in Juneau over the last week;
- Experienced travelers say staff shortages and COVID-19 outbreaks are spoiling their Alaska cruises;
- The governor and some legislators celebrated the passage of the Alaska Reads Act while others are skeptical about the bill’s requirements for school districts;
- U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people from Douglas Island in Juneau after their plane crashed 100 feet from shore;
- Carlton Waterhouse, President Biden’s pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency office that manages Superfund sites, says he’ll make progress on cleaning up contaminated lands conveyed to Alaska Native Corporations.