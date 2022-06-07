KTOO

Fisheries | Southeast

Amid poor chum runs, Trident’s Wrangell plant will stay shuttered for a third year

by

A collection of harborside buildings with a wooded hill in the background
Trident’s Wrangell plant at Reliance Harbor.
(Photo by Sage Smiley/KSTK)

Wrangell’s Trident Seafoods plant will stay closed for the third year in a row. The plant hasn’t opened since 2019, citing poor chum salmon runs in Southeast Alaska.

In 2020, Wrangell highlighted the shutdown of Trident’s plant as a part of an economic disaster declaration, stating the closure had contributed to a 27% drop in seafood processing jobs in the community.

Wrangell officials say Trident has expressed a desire to reopen the plant at some point in the future, possibly as soon as next year, but Trident has not responded to emails and calls from KSTK asking for comment.

That leaves one fish processor operating on Wrangell Island — Sea Level, owned by Oregon-based Pacific Seafood. Sea Level’s season runs from mid-March through the end of October. The plant processes halibut, black cod, and rockfish in the early season, when it then transitions mostly to crab and salmon.

A report from the Alaska Department of Fish & Game released earlier this spring showed last year’s chum salmon harvest in Southeast Alaska was around 7.4 million fish, mostly attributable to hatchery production.

Looking at this year, a preliminary forecast from Douglas Island Pink & Chum, a hatchery in Juneau, predicts a northern Southeast chum return of between one and three million fish. That’s higher than recent years, but around a million fish lower than the historical average.

In southern Southeast, the Southern Southeast Regional Aquaculture Association is also predicting a return of around 2 million chum salmon this summer.

KSTK - Wrangell

KSTK is our partner station in Wrangell. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

KTOO is powered by you. Become a member today!

Read next

As EPA moves to block mining at the Pebble deposit, mine supporters and opponents look to details

The EPA said mining the Pebble deposit would result in unacceptable loss of salmon habitat, both at the site and further downstream.

Tens of thousands of juvenile king salmon are kept in cold water tanks at DIPAC’s largest hatchery in Juneau. The hatchery has had to move its fry out to net pens earlier than ever this year because of warmer water flowing from reservoirs. (Photo by Jacob Resneck/CoastAlaska)

The U.S. Has Spent More Than $2 Billion on a Plan to Save Salmon. The Fish Are Vanishing Anyway.

The U.S. government promised Native tribes in the Pacific Northwest that they could keep fishing as they’d always done. But instead of preserving wild salmon, it propped up a failing system of hatcheries. Now, that system is falling apart.

The proposed Pebble Mine site, pictured in 2014.

Environmental Protection Agency proposes veto of Pebble Mine to protect salmon-rich Bristol Bay

The EPA announced the proposed ban Wednesday morning, using its authority under a section of the Clean Water Act.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications