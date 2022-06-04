KTOO

Why Rick Kauzlarich paints with his iPad.

Air date: Friday, June 3, 2022 — Juneau Artists Gallery features work of Rick Kauzlarich. Kids behind the camera at the State Museum. SEAGLA shows film, “Blue Ticket.” Cancer Connection observes National Cancer Day.

Fishing on the Bering Sea by Rick Kauzalarich
Guests: Kauzlarich , June’s Featured Artist at the Juneau Artists Gallery Gallery
The Juneau Artists Gallery is a cooperative, run by a group of local artists. Rick Kauzlarich is one of their newest members. Rick has worked using canvas, oil, watercolors and more traditional tools of the trade,  but these days he uses his iPad to paint with a technique called layering to create beautiful colors and a surreal beauty. His tablet is his canvas captures the beauty of Alaska’s scenery and wildlife, as well as  its peoples and urban life.

Rich Kauzlarich says he likes the immediacy of digital painting, good for capturing wildlife.

 

 

 

