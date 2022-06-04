Why Rick Kauzlarich paints with his iPad.

The Juneau Artists Gallery is a cooperative, run by a group of local artists. Rick Kauzlarich is one of their newest members. Rick has worked using canvas, oil, watercolors and more traditional tools of the trade, but these days he uses his iPad to paint with a technique called layering to create beautiful colors and a surreal beauty. His tablet is his canvas captures the beauty of Alaska’s scenery and wildlife, as well as its peoples and urban life.

Air date: Friday, June 3, 2022