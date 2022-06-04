Why Rick Kauzlarich paints with his iPad.

Guests: Kauzlarich , June’s Featured Artist at the Juneau Artists Gallery Gallery
The Juneau Artists Gallery is a cooperative, run by a group of local artists. Rick Kauzlarich is one of their newest members. Rick has worked using canvas, oil, watercolors and more traditional tools of the trade, but these days he uses his iPad to paint with a technique called layering to create beautiful colors and a surreal beauty. His tablet is his canvas captures the beauty of Alaska’s scenery and wildlife, as well as its peoples and urban life.
Air date: Friday, June 3, 2022
- Full show: Juneau Artists Gallery features work of Rick Kauzlarich. Kids behind the camera at the State Museum. SEAGLA shows film, “Blue Ticket.” Cancer Connection observes National Cancer Day.
- Part 1: State Museum setting for student video project.
- Part 2: Blue Ticket , a historical romance set in Juneau, tells the story of discrimination against gay men in the 1960’s
- Part 3: Cancer Connection celebrates survivors and champions in the battle against cancer.