State Museum setting for student video project.

Air date: Friday, June 3, 2022 — Juneau Artists Gallery features work of Rick Kauzlarich. Kids behind the camera at the State Museum. SEAGLA shows film, “Blue Ticket.” Cancer Connection observes National Cancer Day.

Guests: Marie Acemah, Director, See Stories. Anika Linstid, 7th Grader, workshop participant. Ethan Anderson, 8th Grader, workshop participant.
A four day video workshop at the Alaska State Museum gave students a chance to produce mini-documentaries using footage gathered at the museum. There theme was fisheries, based on the museum’s current Mug Up cannery exhibit.

