State Museum setting for student video project.

Guests: Marie Acemah, Director, See Stories. Anika Linstid, 7th Grader, workshop participant. Ethan Anderson, 8th Grader, workshop participant.
A four day video workshop at the Alaska State Museum gave students a chance to produce mini-documentaries using footage gathered at the museum. There theme was fisheries, based on the museum’s current Mug Up cannery exhibit.
Air date: Friday, June 3, 2022
- Full show: Juneau Artists Gallery features work of Rick Kauzlarich. Kids behind the camera at the State Museum. SEAGLA shows film, “Blue Ticket.” Cancer Connection observes National Cancer Day.
- Part 1: Why Rick Kauzlarich paints with his iPad.
- Part 2: Blue Ticket , a historical romance set in Juneau, tells the story of discrimination against gay men in the 1960’s
- Part 3: Cancer Connection celebrates survivors and champions in the battle against cancer.