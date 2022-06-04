Cancer Connection celebrates survivors and champions in the battle against cancer.

Guests: Emily Ricci, cancer survivor and president of Cancer Connection.
Marine Park will be a gathering place this Sunday for cancer survivors, who are invited to take part in a Celebration of Life Walk. Cancer Connection will also honor community members for their support of people struggling with cancer.
Air date: Friday, June 3, 2022
- Full show: Juneau Artists Gallery features work of Rick Kauzlarich. Kids behind the camera at the State Museum. SEAGLA shows film, “Blue Ticket.” Cancer Connection observes National Cancer Day.
- Part 1: Why Rick Kauzlarich paints with his iPad.
- Part 2: State Museum setting for student video project.
- Part 3: Blue Ticket , a historical romance set in Juneau, tells the story of discrimination against gay men in the 1960’s