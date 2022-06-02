KTOO

Coronavirus | Health

COVID cases have been ticking steadily up in Alaska, but is it a surge?

by

A box of rapid covid tests on a table
At-home test kits available to the public at City Hall in Juneau. February 24, 2022. (Photo by Claire Stremple/KTOO)

COVID cases have ticked up steadily over the last few weeks in Alaska. But this swell in numbers is not like other COVID surges, which have looked much bigger.

Over the last week, numbers appear to have dropped slightly. There were 2,248 cases reported statewide on Wednesday and that doesn’t include any positive results from at-home tests.

State epidemiologist Louisa Castrodale said it’s clear there’s a lot of COVID activity in the state, but compared to last year, the state isn’t capturing as many cases in its data.

“We know there’s a lot more over the counter testing that people are doing to make decisions, personal health decisions about whether they are gathering with people or traveling or what have you,” she said. “And those are numbers that are not reflected in the overall case counts.”

Castrodale says that taking a look at weekly case counts and trends over time is still useful. For example, Juneau’s test positivity rate spiked to nearly 40% for a couple weeks in May. That means that of all the test results that were reported to the state, close to half of them were positive. That’s usually an indication that not enough testing is happening to capture a true picture of how much of the virus is in the community.

While that percentage may not be the most useful metric for understanding how much COVID is in the community, Castrodale said the rapid increase is certainly an indicator that the virus is circulating.

“We’re kind of evolving in this data presentation of thinking about broader strokes and more global regional trends, and how to look at those numbers and make sense of them,” she said.

That broad stokes perspective has been the case for a while, and it’s because the COVID virus and our defenses against it have changed. So while it’s tempting to compare numbers now to numbers from 2020 or 2021, Castrodale said that’s ignoring context.

“We have vaccination in different age groups, we have a different variant that’s spreading, we have different levels of hospitalization relative to what we saw for cases,” she said.

If that all sounds kind of confusing, you’re in good company. Castrodale says even epidemiologists are struggling to find the best way to present COVID data over time.

She said the bottom line is that if case counts or hospitalizations make a big jump—even if it seems small compared to the pre-vaccine and pre-home test days—it’s an indicator that there’s more virus around and you may want to consider precautions.

Claire Stremple

Alaska News Reporter, KTOO

I believe every Alaskan has a right to timely information about their health and health systems, and their natural environment and its management. My goal is to report thoughtful stories that inform, inspire and quench the curiosity of listeners across the state.

KTOO is powered by you. Become a member today!

Read next

""

DOJ asks federal appeals court to reverse order lifting travel mask mandate

The Justice Department argues that the order issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in early 2021 "falls easily within the CDC's statutory authority."

Celebration 2018 grand processional June 6, 2018, Juneau. (Photo by Adelyn Baxter)

Strict COVID protection measures planned for Celebration with Juneau cases on the rise

To limit spread during the events, all staff will be tested daily, temperatures will be taken at the door of each event, and masks will be required. 

""

The real COVID surge is (much) bigger than it looks. But don't panic

The U.S. is seeing an average of more than 100,000 reported new cases across the country every day — and the real number is likely much higher than that, according to health officials.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications