CEO search delayed at Juneau’s regional hospital as most candidates withdraw

Bartlett Regional Hospital announced a setback to its CEO search on Wednesday — two of three candidates withdrew from the final round of the hiring process. The hospital canceled all candidate visits previously scheduled for next week.

“While I am disappointed by this delay, ultimately, it is important that we take our time in order to find the best fit for our hospital,” said Kenny Solomon-Gross, president of the hospital’s board, in a press release.

Hospital leadership has not yet announced its next steps.

Juneau’s hospital has been without a permanent CEO since last fall.