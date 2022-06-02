KTOO

Health | Juneau

CEO search delayed at Juneau’s regional hospital as most candidates withdraw

Bartlett Regional Hospital. (Photo by Jennifer Canfield/KTOO)
Bartlett Regional Hospital in 2015. (Photo by Jennifer Canfield/KTOO)

Bartlett Regional Hospital announced a setback to its CEO search on Wednesday — two of three candidates withdrew from the final round of the hiring process. The hospital canceled all candidate visits previously scheduled for next week.

“While I am disappointed by this delay, ultimately, it is important that we take our time in order to find the best fit for our hospital,” said Kenny Solomon-Gross, president of the hospital’s board, in a press release.

Hospital leadership has not yet announced its next steps.

Juneau’s hospital has been without a permanent CEO since last fall.

Claire Stremple

Alaska News Reporter, KTOO

I believe every Alaskan has a right to timely information about their health and health systems, and their natural environment and its management. My goal is to report thoughtful stories that inform, inspire and quench the curiosity of listeners across the state.

