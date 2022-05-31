As dancers and culture bearers stream onto the streets of downtown Juneau for Celebration this year, things will look very different from the last gathering in 2018 — all part of Rosita Worl’s vision for turning Juneau into a Northwest Coast capital for indigenous art.

On this Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, the head of the Sealaska Heritage Institute talks with KTOO’s Rhonda McBride about that dream, which is starting to take shape with a new art school, plaza and a totem trail.

Also on this program: Lily Hope’s dream to revitalize Chilkat weaving, part of an interview that aired on March 31, 2022.

