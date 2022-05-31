KTOO

Restoring Native identity to Lingít Aaní.

Air date: Tuesday, May 31, 2022 — Rosita Worl on indigenizing downtown Juneau. A conversation with Chilkat weaver Lily Hope.  

Dr. Rosita Worl attributes the renaissance of Southeast Native cultures, in part, to being able to leverage Native corporation profits for language and culture preservation programs (Photo courtesy of SHI).
Guests: Rosita Worl, President of Sealaska Heritage Institute.
How Sealaska Heritage Institute is changing the face of downtown Juneau by reclaiming Lingít Aaní, a journey that began with Celebration back in the 1980’s and continues today with the grand opening of SHI’s new arts campus. SHI President Rosita Worl says the campus will be dedicated at Celebration this year, a time when Juneau will be officially named the Northwest Coast Arts Capital and art from the region, declared a national treasure.

 

This 360 degree totem was fashioned by a team of master artists led by a TJ Young, a Haida carver. The totem is carved on all sides and is the first of kind in Alaska, designed to honor Southeast Alaska’s Lingít, Haida and Tsimshian peoples. It will be unveiled at this year’s Celebration.

 

