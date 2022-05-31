Restoring Native identity to Lingít Aaní.

How Sealaska Heritage Institute is changing the face of downtown Juneau by reclaiming Lingít Aaní, a journey that began with Celebration back in the 1980’s and continues today with the grand opening of SHI’s new arts campus. SHI President Rosita Worl says the campus will be dedicated at Celebration this year, a time when Juneau will be officially named the Northwest Coast Arts Capital and art from the region, declared a national treasure.

Air date: Tuesday, May 31, 2022