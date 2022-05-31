KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Lily Hope, artist and dream weaver.

Air date: Tuesday, May 31, 2022 — Rosita Worl on indigenizing downtown Juneau. A conversation with Chilkat weaver Lily Hope.  

Lily Hope weaves at her loom (Photo courtesy of Sydney Akagi @sydneyakagiphoto)
Guests: Lily Hope, owner of Wooshkindein Da.àat-Lily Hope Weaver Studio.
Lily Hope, holding the sign for her new gallery, Wooshkindein Da.áat, which means “Walking together, upwards.” (Photo courtesy of Sydney Akagi, @sydneyakagiphoto)

How Chilkat weaver Lily Hope uses mountain goat wool and cedar bark to spin a vision of the future.

(Please note: This interview originally aired on March 31, 2022. )

Lily Hope, winner of the SHIFT: Transformative Change and Indigenous Arts award from the Native Arts and Cultures Foundation for cultural preservation (Photo credit: @SydneyAkagiPhoto).

Air date: Tuesday, May 31, 2022

