Lily Hope, artist and dream weaver.

Guests: Lily Hope, owner of Wooshkindein Da.àat-Lily Hope Weaver Studio.
How Chilkat weaver Lily Hope uses mountain goat wool and cedar bark to spin a vision of the future.
(Please note: This interview originally aired on March 31, 2022. )
How Chilkat weaver Lily Hope uses mountain goat wool and cedar bark to spin a vision of the future.
(Please note: This interview originally aired on March 31, 2022. )
Get notifications about news related to the topics you care about. You can unsubscribe anytime.
Update the categories you’d like to receive notifications about.