Lindy Ryan’s new novel: Throw Me to the Wolves. An Urban Retreat for writers and yoga enthusiasts. League of Women Voters workshop on running for public office. Alaska Public Garden Day.

Black magic, werewolves, murder and love. That’s Lindy Ryan’s latest novel in a nutshell.
Ryan is a prolific Juneau writer, who pens books in two different genres – romance and horror. On Juneau Afternoon today, she’ll talk about how her latest book, Throw Me to the Wolves, is a mix of both.
And speaking of mixing it up….
Also today:
- Four Monday night workshops that combine the art of storytelling, yoga and a gourmet meal.
- The ins an out of running for public office.
- And how Alaska Public Garden’s Day will be celebrated at the Jensen-Olson Arboretum this Saturday.
