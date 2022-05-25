Juneau Piano Concert Series features pianist Anson Sin.

Critics describe Anson Sin’s piano playing as intimate yet technically crisp and clean. He is one of several pianists that Jon Hays, artistic director for the Juneau Piano Concert Series, has identified as an up and coming artist. Sin is currently pursuing his doctorate of Musical Arts in Piano Performance at the University of Oregon.

He also continues to teach and perform, as well as write about the connection between physical moment and piano playing. One recent article explored how martial arts exercises can help pianists relax and prevent injuries.

Air date: Wednesday, May 25, 2022